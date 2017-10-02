21:09 Reported News Briefs Shvat 14, 5777 , 10/02/17 Shvat 14, 5777 , 10/02/17 The confused world of Donald Trump! Are the United Nations still relevant today? (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs