Wanted terror suspect arrested near Ramallah

Border Police officers on Friday arrested a wanted Palestinian Arab terror suspect in Judea and Samaria.

The officers stopped a Palestinian Arab taxi for a routine inspection at the Shiloh Junction, north of Ramallah. When one of the passengers aroused their suspicion, they searched his body and found that he was in possession of a gun and bullets.

