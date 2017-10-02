Erdan: Trump's statement 'very important'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Friday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement saying that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are not an impediment to peace.

“President Trump’s statement that settlements are not the obstacle to peace is the most important statement made in a long time,” Erdan said.

