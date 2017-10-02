MK Kisch: Haredi rabbis and MKs must renounce extremism

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) on Friday afternoon responded to the incident in which an IDF soldier was attacked by extremist haredi demonstrators.

"The incident in which a soldier was a attacked by a group of extremist haredim is very serious. The haredi rabbis and Knesset members must condemn and renounce this behavior," he said.

