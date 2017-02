10:28 Reported News Briefs Shvat 14, 5777 , 10/02/17 Shvat 14, 5777 , 10/02/17 Trump: I'm not going to condemn Israel, it's been through enough Read more



President Trump speaks with Israeli media for first time since inauguration, praises Netanyahu but says 'settlements won't advance peace'.