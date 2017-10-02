Hamas on Thursday welcomed the terrorist attack in Petah Tikva, in which six people were wounded.
In a statement, the terrorist group which controls Gaza said the attack was a “natural response” to the “crimes” of Israel.
|
06:13
Reported
News BriefsShvat 14, 5777 , 10/02/17
Hamas welcomes Petah Tikva attack
Hamas on Thursday welcomed the terrorist attack in Petah Tikva, in which six people were wounded.
In a statement, the terrorist group which controls Gaza said the attack was a “natural response” to the “crimes” of Israel.
Last Briefs