03:35 Reported News Briefs Shvat 14, 5777 , 10/02/17 Shvat 14, 5777 , 10/02/17 Trump slams Sen. Blumenthal over remarks on SCOTUS nominee Read more



President Trump says Sen. Richard Blumenthal misrepresented Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's comments. ► ◄ Last Briefs