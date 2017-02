A video circulating on social media on Thursday shows an IDF soldier being attacked by haredi extremists during a protest against army service in Bnei Brak.

In recent days, haredim from the “Yerushalmi Faction”, a non-Hasidic movement led by Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach that is staunchly opposed to haredi enlistment in the IDF, have been protesting across Israel against the arrest of a yeshiva student who refuses to enlist, despite having received draft orders.