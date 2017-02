23:00 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 'MK crossed line in criticizing Regulation Law, must apologize' Read more



Chair of Knesset Special Committee for the Rights of the Child slams opposition MK for comparing Regulation Law to statutory rape. ► ◄ Last Briefs