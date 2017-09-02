The Hamas terror group praised the terror attack in Petah Tikvah in which 5 Jews were lightly to moderately wounded.
Hamas spokesperson Hussam Badran "called on protesters in the West Bank to carry out more acts of heroism."
|
22:02
Reported
News BriefsShvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17
Hamas lauds terror attack in Petah Tikvah
The Hamas terror group praised the terror attack in Petah Tikvah in which 5 Jews were lightly to moderately wounded.
Hamas spokesperson Hussam Badran "called on protesters in the West Bank to carry out more acts of heroism."
Last Briefs