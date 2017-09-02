22:02
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17

Hamas lauds terror attack in Petah Tikvah

The Hamas terror group praised the terror attack in Petah Tikvah in which 5 Jews were lightly to moderately wounded.

Hamas spokesperson Hussam Badran "called on protesters in the West Bank to carry out more acts of heroism."



