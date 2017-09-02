UN Amb. calls for Sec. Council meeting on incitement

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon called on the Secretary General to condemn today's terror attack in Petah Tikva. He also called on the Security Council to convene a special session on Palestinian incitement to violence.

"An eighteen-year-old Palestinian filled with hatred attacked innocent Israelis today. This terror attack is a direct result of ongoing incitement from the Palestinian leadership," said Ambassador Danon. "The international community must take immediate and decisive action against this incitement before it leads to any further bloodshed," the Ambassador concluded.