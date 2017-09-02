El Al pilots won't show for flights tomorrow morning

In recent hours, a number of El Al pilots have announced that they won't appear for various flights scheduled for tomorrow morning - in opposition to a court order that they return to normal work routine.

El Al management is working to replace the pilots for these flights.

"Pilots of the company think that they are above the law and, therefore, they not only abuse passengers but thumb their noses at the court and rule of law," El Al management said. "It is unfortunate that every time there is a disagreement in negotiations the pilots act like bullies and take El Al passengers hostage."