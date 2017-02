19:17 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Jammed gun saves lives in Petah Tikva terror attack Read more



Eyewitness says terrorist burst into store and attempted to gun down victims at point-blank range - but was stopped when gun jammed. ► ◄ Last Briefs