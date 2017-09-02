Pres. Rivlin held Tu Be'shvat seder with terror victims

President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nechama have held yesterday (Wed) the Tu-Bishvat Seder attended by a group of terror victims who lost both of their parents in terror attacks and farmers from all across the country.

Among the families who took part in the event were: brothers Shlomo and Didi Dickstein whose parents were killed in 2002 in a shooting along with their brothers Shoval, aged 10; Hila Libeskind accompanied by her husband, Beni, Hila's parents were murdered on their way home to Jerusalem after visiting her aunt in Gush Katif; Yeshurun Gavish whose parents, grandfather and elder brother were killed in their home in Elon Moreh; Sisters Hodaya and Ruhama Imas whose parents were murdered near the settlement of Beit Hagai; Vicky Djan whose parents were murdered on their way to a vacation in Eilat; and Sisters Neta Halevi and Naama Zoref who lost their parents in suicide attack in 2006.