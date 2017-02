18:08 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 German paper: Yuval Diskin involved in Volkswagen scandal Read more



Der Spiegel: Former Shin Bet Chief & Israeli Ambassador to Germany had prior knowledge of 'Dieselgate.' Diskin: 'Nothing to do with affair.' ► ◄ Last Briefs