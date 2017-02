17:55 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 20 years since massacre Bennett: Our choice is to live, and we will win Read more



Education Minister speaks at memorial ceremony marking 20 years since 'Island of Peace' Massacre. 'Peace comes through strength.' ► ◄ Last Briefs