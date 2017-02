17:17 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Update: 4 wounded in Petah Tikvah attack MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment to four wounded individuals: a male and female in their 50s and a woman in her 30s who suffered bullet wounds to their lower extremities, as well as a 40 year old make who was stabbed in his upper body.



