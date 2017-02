16:49 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Initial report: Shooting attack in Petah Tikvah market There are initial reports of a shooting attack at the Petah Tikvah outdoor market. Police said that one suspect was arrested.



► ◄ Last Briefs