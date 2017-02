16:27 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 'Huge fines for social media sites that don't remove incitement' Read more



Justice Minister seeks to impose 'huge' fines on social media sites, such as Facebook, which refuse to remove material promoting terrorism. ► ◄ Last Briefs