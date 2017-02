15:39 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Iran: 5 killed at 'agricultural research center' Official Iranian news reported on a gas explosion at an "agricultural research center" in southern Iran, during which 5 were killed and 9 injured.



► ◄ Last Briefs