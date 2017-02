Congestion is expected on a number of roads this weekend because of the Red South (Darom Adom) events and an area bicycle race. Motorists are asked to drive resonsibility.

The roads in question:

Southbound Highway 4 from the Ashdod area to the Yad Mordechai Junction

Route 34 from Yad Mordechai Junction to the Gevim Junction

Highway 232 from Gevim Junction to Be'eri Junction.