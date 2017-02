The police have announced that three of the four southbound lanes of the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv will be closed between 11:00 Friday evening and 8:30 Saturday morning because of work to upgrade the Shalom railroad station.

During those hours the ramps from Keren Kayemet Leyisrael, Rokach, Hahalacha and Arlozorov to southbound Highway 20 will also be blocked.