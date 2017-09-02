Amona evictees pick relocation target

Families who were uprooted from the Samarian Jewish community of Amona last week have chosen the Geulat Zion hilltop northeast of Emek Shilo valley as state land on which they want to relocate.

The choice is based on the site's suitability for establishing a community without delay. The Amona residents toured a number of state lands in the days following their expulsion. They have set up a protest tent near the Knesset to pressure the cabinet to honor a government commitment for a replacement community at its next meeting on Sunday.