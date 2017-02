13:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Publisher apologizes for attacking soldier's family Haaretz publisher Amos Shocken apologizes for the sharp attacks by his newspaper on the family of Hadar Goldin Hy'd. Read more



