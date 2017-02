The Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office has submitted an indictment to the Jerusalem Juvenile Magistrates Court, charging a 16-year-old with offenses stemming from a haredi demonstration against conscription into the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the indictment, the accused and another person grabbed a dumpster, directed it to the center of traffic and overturned it, creating an obstacle. He is also accused of trying to avoid arrest and obstructing police officers.