An investigation into the fatal fire in the Negev Bedouin community of Tel Sheva indicates it was caused by a spiral heater.
The heater apparently caused the fire by radiating heat onto the mattress where the six-month-old victim was sleeping.
News BriefsShvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17
Fatal Tel Sheva' fire caused by heater
