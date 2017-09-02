12:58
  Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17

Fatal Tel Sheva' fire caused by heater

An investigation into the fatal fire in the Negev Bedouin community of Tel Sheva indicates it was caused by a spiral heater.

The heater apparently caused the fire by radiating heat onto the mattress where the six-month-old victim was sleeping.



