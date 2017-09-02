'The protection of the rights of Jews will continue'

President-elect Antonio Tajani of the European Parliament said, Wednesday, "My policy of safeguarding the rights of the Jewish religion and the stubborn war against any manifestation of anti-Semitism and racism will continue without compromise." Speaking after a meeting with Belgian Chief Rabbi Avraham Gigi at the parliament building in Brussels, the Italian lawmaker repeated his policies and pronouncements in the past that he will stop any attempt to pass laws against religious commandments, including kosher ritual slaughter and circumcision, and any attempt at anti-Israel resolutions in the parliament.

Irish lawmaker Mairead McGuinness, who succeeds Tajani as vice president in charge of religious affairs, declared she would continue his policies.