All-time great Maccabi Haifa goalie murdered

Viktor Chanov, who led Maccabi Haifa to an Israeli Premier League title and State Cup in 1990, has died at the age of 57, after he suffered a brain injury requiring surgery in a Kiev-area attack last month.

Haifa won the cup again the following year. Chanov played 78 games with the Greens before ending his career with Bnei Yehuda in 1995. Agence France Presse reports he is remembered internationally for 202 games with Dynamo Kiev between 1982 and 1990, winning Europe's Cup Winners Cup in 1986 as well as three Soviet titles and five Soviet cups. He won 21 caps with the Soviet national squad and was a member of the team that made it to the finals of the European nations championship in 1988.