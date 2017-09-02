Water boiling no longer needed in Lower Galilee

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that it was no longer necessary to boil water for human consumption in Lower Galilee communities where testing had shown unacceptable levels of contamination. Updated testing showed the water safe for consumption.

The affected communities are: Dvoria, Kaduri school and industrial area, Kafr Kama, Kfar Tavor, Kibbutz Beit Keshet, Kibbutz Gazit, Lower Galilee Regional Council building, Moshav Kfar Kish, Moshav Sharona, Moshav Shdemot Devorah, Shibli, the Terra Santa monastery, Umm Al-Ghanem and Yavniel's western neighborhood.