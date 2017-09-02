Report: Ireland could recognize Palestinian state soon

Israel's ambassador in Dublin, Zeev Boker, warned in a telegram sent to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Tuesday that the Irish government may decide soon to recognize Palestine as a state, according to Haaretz.

A senior official in Jerusalem said that Ambassador Boker has advised to act already to put the brakes on the process via a phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Irish counterpart Enda Kenny and a request that the new United States administration press the Irish government to avoid recognizing such a state. On Wednesday, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas called for recognition by all countries that have not yet done so.