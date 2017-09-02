Report: Gaza tunnel blast internal or from Egypt

The pre-dawn blast that killed two and wounded five in a weapons-smuggling tunnel east of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was either the result of an internal explosion during a weapons transfer or the result of Egyptian shelling, according to a Palestinian Authority source cited on Thursday by Yediot Ahronot. Gaza authorities blamed an Israel airstrike.

The source noted that the Egyptian army is in the middle of a campaign to destroy tunnels between Gaza and the Sinai Peninsula which are controlled by the Islamic State terror movement, which has arsenals in the area.