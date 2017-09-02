Hamas leader: We received an offer of one-for-one swap

Senior Gaza Hamas figure Mahmoud Az-Zahar has confirmed that proposals to the terrorr organization regarding prisoners and missing Israelis was a proposal to swip one prisoner for one prisoner, as well as a proposal for an exchange deal in exchange for easing the blockade on Gaza, according to Kol Yisrael government radio.

Interviewed by Al-Jazeera, Az-Zahar said that various proposals on the matter already started to reach Hamas via various entities at the end of the 2014 Gaza fighting, and Hamas responded to every one of them that a new exchange transaction will have to "meet the needs" of those who were not freed in the 2011 exchange of more than a thousand security prisoners. He said that the proposals which reached Hamas were very low and were only intended to silence the families in Israel.