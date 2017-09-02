MK Peretz: Appoint a full-time foreign minister

Member of Knesset Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) has criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in light of the report according to which the Palestinian Authority has more diplomatic missions than Israel.

A candidate for chairman of the Labor Party, Peretz said, "Netanyahu must immediately appoint a full-time foreign minister. He is bogged down with his own personal matters and and clearly is not available to run the office or give it the importance it deserves. The Foreign Service is in an ongoing and worsening crisis, which requires the appointment of a responsible minister who will be able to invest the attention required to raise it up again."