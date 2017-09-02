NY apologizes for offensive cartoon on Regents exam

The New York State Education Department has apologized for including a political cartoon on its global studies Regents exam that critics charged was anti-Israel propaganda, according to a Wednesday report by the New York Post. The cartoon depicts three fat, armed Israeli soldiers using an overturned table as a shield, with one saying, “I knew this peace table would come in handy someday.”

Responding to the American Jewish Congress' online petition of condemnation that drew more than 1,300 signatures, the department issued a statement which said, “We regret this test question was included in the Regents exam and apologize to those who were offended by it. We are reviewing our internal procedures to vet all questions to ensure inappropriate questions are not included on future exams.”