New Israel Fund's vice president questioned at airport

Vice president Jennifer Gorovitz of the New Israel Fund was delayed by Israeli immigration personnel at Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday, according to Haaretz.

Gorovitz, who came to Israel to participate in the fund's board meeting, told Haaretz that she was delayed for about 90 minutes and was questioned three different times about the NIF's activities and on the funding it supplies to different NGOs in Israel. This is the first time a senior official of the fund has been delayed at the airport.