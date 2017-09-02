08:11
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17

Northbound Route 4 congested between Ganot and Geha

Two lanes of northbound Highway 4 between the Ganot and Geha Interchanges were blocked by an accident on Thursday morning.

Congestion was reported at the scene and police advised motorists to take alternate routes.



Last Briefs