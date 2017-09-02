Two lanes of northbound Highway 4 between the Ganot and Geha Interchanges were blocked by an accident on Thursday morning.
Congestion was reported at the scene and police advised motorists to take alternate routes.
News BriefsShvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17
Northbound Route 4 congested between Ganot and Geha
