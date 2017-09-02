07:46
  Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17

Stabbing in Kiryat Yam

A man about the age of 34 suffered moderate wounds Thursday morning in a stabbing on Giora Yosephtal Street in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Yam.

The Magen David Adom emergency service transported him to Haifa's Rambam Hospital.



