Stabbing in Kiryat Yam

A man about the age of 34 suffered moderate wounds Thursday morning in a stabbing on Giora Yosephtal Street in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Yam.
The Magen David Adom emergency service transported him to Haifa's Rambam Hospital.
