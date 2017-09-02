Police are investigating the pre-dawn shooting of a man about the age of 40 next to the church in Akko.
Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17
Man wounded in Akko shooting
Police are investigating the pre-dawn shooting of a man about the age of 40 next to the church in Akko.
The Magen David Adom emergency service evacuated him to the Western Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya with moderate wounds to his limbs.
