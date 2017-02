The suspect in last week’s machete attack on soldiers at the Louvre Museum in Paris told authorities he had acted alone and did not receiver orders from the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group, sources close to the investigation said on Wednesday, according to France 24.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Egyptian national identified as Abdallah El-Hamahmy, allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar!" while rushing toward the soldiers and was shot four times after slightly injuring one of them.