Iran conducts yet another missile test Iran is continuing to test missiles in defiance of UN resolutions and American sanctions. The latest test came on Wednesday, Fox News reported, and took place at the Semnan launch pad, east of Tehran, the same place where Iran conducted a previous ballistic missile test last month.



