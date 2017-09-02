02:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17

Senate confirms Trump's attorney general

The Senate voted on Wednesday night to confirm Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) as attorney general.

No Republicans voted against Sessions in the 52-47 vote, reported The Hill. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) was the only Democrat to back Sessions.



Last Briefs