Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Senate confirms Trump's attorney general The Senate voted on Wednesday night to confirm Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) as attorney general. No Republicans voted against Sessions in the 52-47 vote, reported The Hill. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) was the only Democrat to back Sessions.



