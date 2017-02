02:12 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Supreme Court nominee: Trump tweets on judiciary 'demoralizing' President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, told a Democratic senator that Trump's tweets about the judiciary are "demoralizing" and "disheartening", CNN reported. Gorsuch’s comments came in a meeting with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the network reported. The judge reportedly took exception to Trump calling a federal judge in Seattle a "so-called judge" after he blocked the President's travel ban. Read more



