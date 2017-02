01:45 Reported News Briefs Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17 Britain's lower house of Parliament approves Brexit Britain's lower house of Parliament on Wednesday passed legislation allowing Prime Minister Theresa May's government to officially begin the Brexit process. Now that the legislation has been approved by the House of Commons, it will be put before the House of Lords for a final decision.



