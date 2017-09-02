At least eight people were injured on Wednesday evening after a fire broke out at the Place d’Italie metro station in Paris following a loud explosion.
The explosion is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem.
Shvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17
Fire at Paris metro station injures 8
