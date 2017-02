22:24 Reported News Briefs Shvat 12, 5777 , 08/02/17 Shvat 12, 5777 , 08/02/17 Thousands of housing units allocated to haredim near Kiryat Gat Read more



Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and treasury officials agreed that 10,000 housing units will be built near Kiryat Gat and allocated to haredim. ► ◄ Last Briefs