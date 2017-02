19:18 Reported News Briefs Shvat 12, 5777 , 08/02/17 Shvat 12, 5777 , 08/02/17 Steinitz: If Regulation Law cancelled- another draft is ready Read more



Minister of Infrastructure Yuval Steinitz says that there are other alternatives to Regulation Law if Supreme Court disqualifies it ► ◄ Last Briefs