16:16 Reported News Briefs Shvat 12, 5777 , 08/02/17 Shvat 12, 5777 , 08/02/17 Russia: American Chabad rabbi s security risk, must leave Read more



An American rabbi who has worked for the Chabad movement in Russia since 2002 said he and his family are facing deportation under a provision dealing with threats to national security. Ari Edelkopf, a father of seven who grew up in the United States and lived in Israel before settling in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi as Chabad's envoy there, wrote on Facebook on Sunday that he was informed of the decision without receiving further information on specific allegations.