White House spokesman won't comment on Regulation Law

White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Tuesday refused to take a stand on Israel’s approval of the Regulation Law, saying President Donald Trump would discuss the issue with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during their meeting next week.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu will be here on the 15th. I think that will be obviously a topic of discussion right now. I don't want to get ahead of that,” Spicer told reporters in his daily press briefing, when asked if the administration would take a position on the Israeli legislation.