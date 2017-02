06:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 12, 5777 , 08/02/17 Shvat 12, 5777 , 08/02/17 Trump speaks with Erdogan President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday night with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The White House said that during the conversation, Trump reiterated his support for Turkey as "a strategic partner and NATO ally". Trump also discussed the "close, long-standing relationship" between the U.S. and Turkey, in addition welcoming the country's "contributions to the counter-ISIS campaign."



