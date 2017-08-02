Turkey's tourism minister on Tuesday became the first member of his country's cabinet to visit Israel since 2010.
The Turkish minister, Nabi Avci, met his Israeli counterpart Yariv Levin (Likud) in Tel Aviv.
|
04:16
Reported
News BriefsShvat 12, 5777 , 08/02/17
Turkish tourism minister visits Israel
Turkey's tourism minister on Tuesday became the first member of his country's cabinet to visit Israel since 2010.
The Turkish minister, Nabi Avci, met his Israeli counterpart Yariv Levin (Likud) in Tel Aviv.
Last Briefs